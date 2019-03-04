Navy rescues five fishermen off north Kerala coast

Five fishermen were rescued by an ship from a sinking fishing vessel off the north coast Monday, a said here.

INS Sharda has, while on routine patrol sighted and rescued the five fishermen from a fishing vesselabout 12 nautical miles SW of Ettikulam (Payyanur) this morning, the said.

The fishing vessel which had left from Cheruvathur, near Kasargod sank after water ingress.

The fishermen were administered first aid and were being brought to Kochi for disembarkation, the said.

