Will eliminate Naxalites from India by 2023, says Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Tuesday said will be rooted out in the country by 2023.

Rebels and coming in the way of the country's security, which is an essential part of development, will be crushed, Singh told a poll rally here.

have been almost eliminated in Jharkhand and their remaining pockets in the state will end soon, he told a poll rally here.

Singh, who was campigning in support of Palamau (SC) constituency sitting BJP MP V D Ram, said that Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress have joined hands in the state due to their lust for power but they will not be successful in acheiving their aim.

There is no leader in the opposition to match the stature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the other leaders are "dwarfs" compared to him.

Detailing developmental schemes like Ujjwala, and Jan Dhan Yojana, Singh said BJP is committed to usher in development of the country by 2022 and its manifesto reflected it.

Ridiculing opposition parties seeking proof of bodies in the aftermath of Balakot air strikes, Singh said the air force's job was to hit the terror camps and not count the bodies and the objective was completed.

After Pulwama attack all the countries stood with India, whose "policy is not to fire the first bullet but respond strongly to any bullet fired at it".

Palamau goes to the polls along with Chatra and Lohardaga(ST) seats in the fourth phase of polling on April 29, which will be the first phase for Jharkhand.