My work will do all the talking: Actor Sunny Deol after joining BJP

The party is likely to field Deol from either Gurdaspur or Chandigarh in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol | Photo: ANI
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol joined the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Deol met BJP president Amit Shah at Pune airport briefly last week.

"The way my father (film star Dharmendra) was attached with Atalji, today I have come to join Modiji," said Deol.

"Whatever I can do for this family (BJP), I will do it....I won't talk, I will show you through my work," Deol added.

The party is likely to field Deol, the star of films such as "Ghayal" and "Damini", from either Gurdaspur or Chandigarh in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, according to sources.

The late Vinod Khanna had earlier represented Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat from BJP.

Hema Malini, the BJP candidate from Mathura, is Deol's stepmother.
First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 12:25 IST

