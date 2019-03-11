JUST IN
NBCC bags Rs 700 cr orders from Raipur SMART City

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

State-owned NBCC Monday said it has secured orders worth Rs 700 crore from Raipur SMART City Ltd.

In a filing to the BSE, NBCC (India) said it has "secured new works from Raipur SMART City Ltd (RSCL) for various infrastructure projects."

The company has secured order for commercial redevelopment of Ganj Mandi, Shastri Market, Naveen Market and two vacant land at Raipur.

"The total estimated cost of these projects is Rs 700 crore (approx)," it said.

NBCC had earlier signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Raipur SMART City Ltd for various infrastructure works as their executing agency.

The company will charge a project management consultancy (PMC) fee of 8 per cent on the actual cost of work, it said.

First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 17:20 IST

