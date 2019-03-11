NBCC bags Rs 700 cr orders from Raipur SMART City

State-owned NBCC Monday said it has secured orders worth Rs 700 crore from SMART City Ltd.

In a filing to the BSE, NBCC (India) said it has "secured new works from SMART City Ltd (RSCL) for various infrastructure projects."



The company has secured order for commercial redevelopment of Ganj Mandi, Shastri Market, Naveen Market and two vacant land at

"The total estimated cost of these projects is Rs 700 crore (approx)," it said.

NBCC had earlier signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Raipur SMART City Ltd for various infrastructure works as their executing agency.

The company will charge a project management consultancy (PMC) fee of 8 per cent on the actual cost of work, it said.

