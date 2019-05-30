NCLT approves Tata Steel takeover of Bhushan Energy

The (NCLT) on Thursday approved the resolution plan of Steel to acquire debt-ridden for around Rs 800 crore.

The principal bench of NCLT Delhi also rejected objections from Bhushan Energy's former promoter opposing Steels' bid.

Under the resolution plan, Steel will offer an upfront payment of Rs 730 crore. It would also pay Rs 50 crore additionally to operational creditors of the company.

Besides, would also infuse Rs 367 crore into the company as a part of equity infusion.

A detailed order is still awaited in this matter. The order was pronounced by NCLT on Thursday.

Bhushan Energy was a subsidiary of Ltd, which was also taken over by Tata Steel last year in May and later renamed as Tata Steel

Tata Steel had offered Rs 35,200 crore in cash to acquire besides Rs 1,200 crore to creditors and convert the remaining debt owed to banks to equity.

Incorporated in 2005, Bhushan Energy is based in Dhenkanal, Odisha.

In FY2015-16, Bhushan Energy had reported a gross debt of Rs 2,336 crore.

Earlier in June last year, in this matter, NCLT had extended the insolvency resolution period for 90 days after the creditors failed to find a suitable buyer within the initial period of 180 days as mandated under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

