Suraj to captain India colts in SA 'Tests', Nehal, Rahul to lead India A and B in one dayers

Rajasthan Ahuja will lead U-19 team in the two four day 'Tests' against colts, starting February 20.

Nehal Wadhera of and of will lead A and B respectively in the quadrangular series to be played from March 5-11 in Thiruvananthapuram.

U19 Squad for 4-day games against U19: Ahuja (C & WK) (Team Rajasthan), Divyaansh Saxena (MCA), (Kerala), Avneesh Sudha (Team Uttarakhand), (MCA), (DDCA), Shaurya Saran (HPCA), Hrithik Shokeen (DDCA), Manav Suthar (Team Rajasthan), Manishi (JSCA), Sabir Khan (Bihar), (Haryana), Rajvardhan Hangargekar (MHCA), (VCA), Rex Singh (Manipur), (Kerala)



For Quadrangular series



India U19 A: Nehal Wadhera (C) (PCA), (MCA), Qamran Iqbal (JKCA), (PCA), Priyansh Arya (DDCA), Shashwat Rawat (BCA), Dhruv Chand Jurel (WK) (UPCA), Siddhesh Veer (MHCA), (Team Rajasthan), Yuvraj Chaudhary (PCA), Shubhang Hegde (KSCA), Yatin Mangwani (MHCA), (MPCA), Kartik (UPCA), Harsh Dubey (VCA), (Team Rajasthan)India U19 B: (C & WK) (MPCA), Thakur Tilak Verma (HYCA), Varun Lavande (MCA), (Team Uttarakhand), Pragnesh Kanpillewar (MCA), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (TNCA), (UPCA), Nitish Reddy (Andhra CA), Prayas Rayburman (CAB), Shivam Sharma (UPCA), Atharva Ankolekar (MCA), (Team Uttarakhand), Prabhat Maurya (CAB), Sushant Mishra (JSCA), Purnank (UPCA), (CAB).

