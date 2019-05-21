NDA leaders meet ahead of Lok Sabha results

Tuesday hosted a dinner for leaders of NDA allies that was attended by top leaders including Narendra Modi, Kumar and supremo Uddhav Thackeray among others.

The dinner was followed by a meeting in which nearly two dozen allies facilitated Modi. All NDA partners came one after another and felicitated him with a shawl.

Top leaders of the NDA were sitting on the dais with Modi, on whose one side was Shah and on other its was SAD's Parkash Singh Badal, the senior most of the alliance.

Besides them Nitish, Thackeray, Union Ministers and were also there.

The meeting follows another meeting of the council of ministers called by Shah to thank them for "their service to the nation."



The NDA meeting assumes significance as it has been called just days before the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll's results on May 23, in which almost all the exit polls have projected the alliance getting clear majority in the lower house.

