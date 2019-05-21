BJP LoP's letter to governor devoid of facts: MP CM

A day after of Opposition in Assembly wrote to demanding that a special session be convened to discuss various pressing issues, Tuesday said the BJP has not bothered to check facts before sending his letter.

In his communication to the governor, Bhargava stated that the Opposition wanted a discussion on important issues like the farm loan waiver and (to) test the government's strength.

The letter says several problems, including some severe ones, are plaguing the state since the last six months after formation of the new House.

is in the grip of severe water crisis and lawlessness. Farmers condition is worrisome as they are unable to sell their produce. They are also disillusioned over the farm loan waiver, Bhargava's letter states.

Countering Bhargava, the said, "It is clear that without verifying any facts and on the basis of your imaginations you have written the letter to the We are ready for discussion on any issues related to public interest. Still if you have any doubts related to government or its schemes, I am ready to resolve it".

Nath said his government has waived off loans of more than 21 lakh farmers in the state before the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections kicked in on March 10.

"In 73 days that we have got after coming to power, we have fulfilled 85 promises, including the loan waiver. We have ensured procurement of 68 lakh tonnes of crops of 11.06 lakh cultivators, and are paying them their dues within seven days. Schemes like 'Sambal' and others are going on as usual," Nath said.

He further said that law and order situation in the state is absolutely fine, "which was the reason behind conducting the Lok Sabha polls in a peaceful manner compared to previous elections".

"We have acted swiftly against crime," he said.

The CM blamed deficit rainfall and previous "misrule" of the BJP government for drinking water "crisis" in the state.

Meanwhile, replying to a query on floor test, Nath claimed that nearly 10 MLAs have told him the they were being lured with "post and money", but didn't elaborate.

Nath reiterated he was ready to prove majority in the House once again.

He had Monday said the government proved its majority on "four occasions" in the past.

In the 230-member House, the has 114 MLAs. The government is supported by two legislators of BSP, one of SP and four Independents. The BJP has 109 legislators.

