Several places in Telangana receive mild showers

Several places in Telangana, including Hyderabad, received light rain Tuesday evening though the scorching heat condition continued in the state.

The rainfall is due to convective activity, Met office sources said.

During the day, several places witnessed maximum temperature above 40 degrees Celsius. The highest at 45. 4 Celsius was recorded in Adilabad, followed by 45.1 at Nizamabad.

In its forecast and farmers bulletin issued at 5.30 PM Tuesday, the Met centre said light to moderate or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places from 8.30 AM on May 22 to 8.30 AM on May 23.

It warned of heat wave conditions at isolated pockets.

From 8.30 AM on May 23 to 8.30 AM on May 24, it forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places.

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets and thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, it said.

Lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts, it added.

