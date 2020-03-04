Indian Armed Forces now have 9,449 women personnel, most in the Army: Govt

JUST IN
In 2019, the Navy, the Air Force and the Army had inducted 54, 77 and 364 women respectively.

The number of women personnel in the Indian Armed Forces is 9,449, according to information shared by the government in parliament on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said there are 685 women personnel in the Navy, 1,872 in the Air Force and 6,892 in the Army.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the minister said the Indian Army and the Indian Navy have inducted 102 and 18 women this year so far.

The Air Force has not inducted any woman in 2020 till now, the minister stated. In 2019, the Navy, the Air Force and the Army had inducted 54, 77 and 364 women respectively, said Naik.

 
