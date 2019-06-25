Nepal govt withdraws controversial Guthi Bill after intense protests

Tuesday formally withdrew the controversial bill from the following weeks-long intense protest by the ethnic community which feared that it could jeopardise Sanatan Hindu tradition.

A proposal on annulment of the bill tabled by for Land Reforms Padma Aryal was endorsed unanimously at the National Assembly, the upper house of Parliament.

K P Sharma Oli-led government had tabled the Bill in Parliament to amend the Act and nationalise both public and private guthis or trusts and regulate all religious sites under a powerful commission.

Fearing that the government's move could jeopardise Sanatan Hindu tradition, the ethnic community staged weeks-long protests demanding scrapping of the bill.

Following intense protests, the government withdrew the controversial bill from Parliament, but the protestors demanded scrapping of the bill.

The much-talked-about bill on the management of lands belonging to Guthis or religious and social trusts courted controversy with people from various walks of life, mainly the ethnic groups of demanding its withdrawal.

Last week, around 50,000 people rallied in Maitighar Mandala of protesting against the government's move to introduce the bill aiming to bring the private and public trusts under a powerful commission.

The agitators have argued that the proposed law would turn public guthis (trusts) into a 'playground for politicians, government officials and influential people who wish to embezzle thousands of hectares of guthi land'.

The system, known as "guthi", is rooted within the Newar community indigenous to the Valley.

It has a special role in maintaining temples and traditional public spaces and organising festivals and religious parades.

has over 2,000 public guthis under an independent umbrella body which currently oversees the trusts.

Guthis, usually led by families or specific communities, generate income from commonly owned lands.

The current government came to power after a resounding victory in the 2017 elections, winning a strong majority in both houses of Parliament and six of the seven provincial assemblies.

