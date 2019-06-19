Thousands march in Kathmandu demanding scrapping of Guthi Bill

Thousands of Nepalese took to the streets here Wednesday demanding scrapping of a that sought to nationalise private and public trusts meant for running the cultural activities and temple affairs, a day after the government withdrew it following intense protests by the ethnic community.

The K P Sharma Oli-led government had tabled the Guthi Bill in Parliament last week to amend the Guthi Act and nationalise both public and private guthis or trusts and regulate all religious sites under a powerful commission.

Fearing that the government's move could jeopardise Sanatan Hindu tradition, the ethnic community staged week-long protests demanding scrapping of the Bill.

Following intense protests, the government Tuesday withdrew the from the parliament, but the protestors are demanding scrapping of the Bill.

Thousands of protestors -- including Guthiyars or trustees, cultural experts, social activists, leaders and people from communities -- participated in the rally organised at Maitighar Mandala near the in the heart of

The agitators were not satisfied with the government's move to withdraw the bill temporarily for further discussion.

They protestors, chanting loudly, said that the bill is a threat to the Nepal's centuries-old Sanatan Dharma and culture.

They said the protest would go on until the bill is totally scrapped.

The agitators also demanded the resignation Nepal's for the alleged mistreatment of protestors by the security forces, Communication for allegedly terming the Guthi trustees as "feudals" and for Land Management and Cooperatives for presenting the Bill in Parliament.

"We want the Bill brought with ill-intention to destroy our centuries old tradition and culture to be scrapped," Dwarika Man Tandukar, of said.

"Our movement will continue till the Guthi Bill is totally scrapped," said Rajman Japali, of

According to observers, Wednesday's spontaneous assembly of tens of thousands of people in the heart of the capital city was unusual as it reminded them of the historic protest rally during the of 2006 that abolished monarchy and established a republic state.

