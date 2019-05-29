Nepal marks 1st Everest summit amid debate over permits

has commemorated the anniversary of the first ascent of amid a climbing season marred by the highest death toll in four years and a debate on whether the government should limit permits to prevent dangerous overcrowding on the world's highest peak.

Government officials said Wednesday at an event celebrating mountaineer Edmund Hillary's successful summit that there are no plans to cap permits.

A record number were issued this year. Mountaineers described traffic jams caused by exhausted rookies slowing down a climb where delays can be deadly.

denied there was mismanagement of climbing on He said there could be an issue of inadequate training for the endeavour.

Eleven people have died on this year, likely due to

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)