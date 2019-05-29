JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Former Australian spinner Robertson battling brian cancer

First time in over 5 years, India's domestic air traffic growth falls in April: IATA
Business Standard

Nepal marks 1st Everest summit amid debate over permits

AP  |  Kathmandu 

Nepal has commemorated the anniversary of the first ascent of Mount Everest amid a climbing season marred by the highest death toll in four years and a debate on whether the government should limit permits to prevent dangerous overcrowding on the world's highest peak.

Government officials said Wednesday at an event celebrating New Zealand mountaineer Edmund Hillary's successful summit that there are no plans to cap permits.

A record number were issued this year. Mountaineers described traffic jams caused by exhausted rookies slowing down a climb where delays can be deadly.

Government minister Gokul Prasad Baskota denied there was mismanagement of climbing on Everest. He said there could be an issue of inadequate training for the endeavour.

Eleven people have died on Everest this year, likely due to altitude sickness.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 15:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements