NetBiz Celebrates Environment Day by Giving New Homes for Tulsi Saplings

/ -- The threat to our planet is a global issue that dates all the way back to the industrial era. While skyscrapers, technology, and progress have become buzzwords for universal well-being, Earth has been left to suffer for the effects of urbanisation. Pollutants are into living and working spaces, temperatures around the world are rising with every passing season, flora and fauna species are going extinct, and mankind is forced to face new diseases that are endangering lives in millions.

This World Day, the challenge is to combat air pollution - a major problem that has already brought in rapid deterioration of the atmosphere we live within. From agricultural waste to vehicle emissions, human sources for air pollution is slowly seeping into our daily lives, in ways that directly or indirectly affect our lifestyle.

NetBiz sought to do their part for the and came up with a campaign to raise awareness about air pollution. The team approached office-goers and people around their office-space and offered saplings of the tulsi plant, encouraging them to take the saplings home and care for them. The initiative was aimed at fulfilling a three-fold objective. The first was to explain the importance of beating air pollution and how every individual can do their part to contribute towards a healthy The second, was to educate people about the benefits of tulsi and its abilities to cleanse the air around it, while providing other advantages including being a natural insect-repellent. The third was to ask them what they are currently doing to ensure a sustainable lifestyle, whether it is in the comfort of their homes, or at the workspace.

NetBiz also took to their to join the global cause for world environment day, with the theme #BeatAirPollution. Trending hashtags for the occasion, like #WorldEnvironmentDay and #BeatAirPollution were used, to join the worldwide campaign set in motion by UN Environment - a programme of the that coordinates the organization's environmental activities and assists developing countries in implementing environmentally sound policies and practices.

