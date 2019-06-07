Govt may remove 'landing charges' at 15 defence airports for aircraft with less than 80 seats

In order to boost regional connectivity, the Centre may remove the 'landing charges' for aircraft having less than 80 seats at 15 defence airports in the country, government officials said Friday.

'Landing charges' are paid by an to the as per the weight of the aircraft during each landing. Defence airports come under the control of

"An has requested the to waive the landing charges on 15 defence airports for aircraft that have less than 80 seats. It has been decided that the would formally take up this matter with the soon," a senior government told

Another senior government told PTI, "The aircraft, which have less than 80 seats, are helping in ensuring regional connectivity from the cities where these 15 defence airports are located. Therefore, the (civil aviation) ministry thinks that landing charges should be waived by the "



The has informally stated that this proposal of waiving landing charges is feasible. However, no formal communication has taken place between the and the as yet, the added.

Currently, in India, the older Q400 aircraft used by and the aircraft used by have less than 80 seats. As number of air passengers are low in small cities, such aircraft are used there.

Defence airports across the country are controlled by the as it uses them as an air base. When a part of such defence airports are classified as "civil enclave" and handed over to the (AAI), it is used to start commercial flight operations.

The aforementioned 15 airports conduct their commercial flight operations from such civil enclaves only.

The AAI comes under the and manages around 100 airports across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)