New bridge inaugurated in Noida, to ease traffic to and fro Delhi

A new Rs 6.50 crore bridge over the Shahdara drain was opened for public here Thursday that will reduce distance and time for commuters between Noida and Delhi, officials said.

The bridge was inaugurated by Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh in presence of officials of the Noida Authority.

"It is a 73-metre long bridge with a width of the main carriageway of 11-metre and 1.50 metre wide footpath. The bridge has cost Rs 6.50 crore," a senior official of the Authority said.

With this bridge becoming operational, traffic bottlenecks will be removed for commuters between Akshardham in Delhi and Sector 14A in Noida, saving time for people.

"Hopefully it will also reduce the number of accidents as there will not be merger of traffic coming from the Mahamaya Flyover and people coming from 14A," the officer said.

The bridge also features handmade paintings on both the sides which have been done free of cost by the Kiran Nadar Museum in association with the Authority, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)