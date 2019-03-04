New machine learning model to classify lung cancer types

Scientists say they have developed a novel machine model to classify different types of lung cancer, and found that it performed on par with three practicing pathologists.

Machine is an application of (AI) that provides systems the ability to automatically learn and improve from experience without being explicitly programmed.

Machine has improved dramatically in recent years and shown great promise in the field of medical image analysis, said researchers from (DHMC) in the US.

They utilised capabilities to assist with the challenging task of grading patterns and subtypes of lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide.

Currently, lung adenocarcinoma, requires pathologist's visual examination of slides to determine the patterns and subtypes, according to the study published in the journal Scientific Reports.

A is a type of surgery in which one lobe of a lung is removed.

This classification has an important role in prognosis and determination of treatment for lung cancer, however is a difficult and subjective task.

"Our study demonstrates that can achieve high performance on a challenging image classification task and has the potential to be an asset to management," said Saeed Hassanpour, who led the study.

"Clinical implementation of our system would be able to assist pathologists for accurate classification of subtypes, which is critical for prognosis and treatment," he said in a statement.

Using recent advances in machine learning, the team developed a deep to classify different types of on histopathology slides, and found that the model performed on par with three practicing pathologists.

Recognising that the approach is potentially applicable to other histopathology image analysis tasks, the researchers made their code publicly available to promote new research and collaborations in this domain.

In addition to testing the deep learning model in a clinical setting to validate its ability to improve lung cancer classification, the team plans to apply the method to other challenging histopathology image analysis tasks in breast, esophageal, and

"If validated through clinical trials, our model can potentially be implemented in clinical practice to assist pathologists," said Hassanpour.

"Our method is also fast and can process a slide in less than one minute, so it could help triage patients before examination by physicians and potentially greatly assist pathologists in the visual examination of slides," he said.

