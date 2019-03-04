New York City Regional Center Announces Completed Construction In 18 Of Its EB-5 Offerings To Date

/ -- The City Regional Center ("NYCRC") is pleased to announce that of projects in eighteen (18) of its offerings is now complete. These completed projects have successfully utilized financing to assist in the of over 3.8 million square feet of new development and renovation as well as infrastructure upgrades resulting in thousands of new jobs for New Yorkers.

The latest completed project utilizing capital from managed funds involved the next phase of redevelopment of the George Washington Bridge Bus Station, an important New City Through two EB-5 offerings, the provided $91 million of EB-5 capital to assist the continued transformation of the bus station into a modern transit and The development has brought new and permanent jobs to the community as well as increased to

The NYCRC is also pleased to announce that a total of $224 million in capital has now been repaid to EB-5 investors in previous NYCRC offerings. In addition, 4,672 individuals worldwide have secured permanent green cards through NYCRC EB-5 offerings.

Permanent residency permits EB-5 investors to live and work anywhere in the and be protected by the laws of the An EB-5 investor's spouse and children under age 21 are also authorized to live, work, and attend school anywhere in the

"We are proud to announce the completed construction of 18 projects as well as the repayment of $224 million of capital to EB-5 investors in our previous offerings," said Paul Levinsohn, NYCRC Managing Principal. "The NYCRC takes seriously our role in spurring job creation and economic development as well as our responsibility to assist our EB-5 investors and their families achieve their immigration goals."



"This is an exciting achievement for the NYCRC and, of course, for our Indian investors," said Gregg Hayden, NYCRC's "We look forward to assisting many more Indian citizens in the future."



Over the past 10 years, the NYCRC has put over $1.5 billion of EB-5 capital to work across a broad spectrum of infrastructure and in New City.

For more information about the NYCRC, please visit

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/452136/New_York_City_Regional_Center_Logo.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)