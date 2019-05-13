NC worker shot at, injured

Suspected militants Monday shot at and injured a National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police said.

Militants fired on Sajad Ahmad near his residence at Chitragam Kalan area of south Kashmir's district this evening, a said.

He said Ganaie, a NC worker, suffered a gunshot wound in his leg and was rushed to a hospital.

The said the area has been cordoned and a search launched to nab the attackers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)