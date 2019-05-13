NC worker shot at, injured

Suspected militants Monday shot at and injured a National Conference (NC) worker in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.
Militants fired on Sajad Ahmad Ganaie near his residence at Chitragam Kalan area of south Kashmir's Shopian district this evening, a police official said.
He said Ganaie, a NC worker, suffered a gunshot wound in his leg and was rushed to a hospital.
The official said the area has been cordoned and a search launched to nab the attackers.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
