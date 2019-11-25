Lead futures gain marginally on fresh bets

Lead prices on Monday traded higher by 55 paise to Rs 154.75 per kg in futures trade as participants built up fresh positions driven by pick-up in demand at spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in November edged higher by 55 paise, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 154.75 per kg with a business volume of 316 lots.

Lead contracts for December delivery traded up by 35 paise, or 0.23 per cent, to Rs 154.55 per kg in a business turnover of 513 lots.

Market analysts said fresh positions created by traders due to upsurge in demand by battery-makers in physical market mainly helped lead prices to trade higher.

