Aluminium futures advance on positive cues

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Aluminium prices on Monday edged up 15 paise to Rs 129.60 per kg in futures market after speculators built up fresh positions amid positive trend at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in November contracts edged higher by 15 paise, or 0.12 per cent, to Rs 129.60 per kg in a business turnover of 600 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after positive demand from consuming industries mainly led to rise in aluminium prices.

First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 13:45 IST

