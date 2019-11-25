Festival to celebrate all things spoken -- story, poetry, music and theatre

From theatre to poetry, storytelling to song, a new multi-arts festival will celebrate the magic of words and voices.

In its first Delhi edition, Spoken Fest, organised by artists collective Kommune, will see participation by over 30 storytellers, songwriters, poets and performers from across the globe who will come together to share their art.

"What began as a dream is now a living reality. The soul of Spoken is a place which spoken word artistes can call their own.

"We are a celebration of all things spoken. We have already had a great response for the festival from our super fans and I am thrilled that Kommune has made this pioneering initiative these past two years to build a watering hole for the lovers of poetry, storytelling and music. Stories are everywhere, and the best ones are at Spoken," said Roshan Abbas, festival director and founder of Kommune.

The two-day festival that opens on November 30 at The Hub in DLF Promenade here, has previously hosted two editions in Mumbai.

The objective of the event, organisers said, was to make storytelling and performing art spaces in India more accessible, while embracing diversity, and encouraging participation of artists from different kinds of linguistic groups, ethnicities, and cultures.

Some of the participating speakers include poet Akhil Katyal, actor and TV presenter Gaurav Kapur, writer and lyricist Hussain Haidry, singer-songwriter Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, actor Amol Parashar, musician Ankur Tewari, rock band Parvaaz and actress and TV Host Kubbra Sait.

