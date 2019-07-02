NGT summons Surveyor General for not filing report on mining in Chittorgarh

The National Green Tribunal has summoned Surveyor General of India for failing to submit report on mining operations in Chittorgarh and in close proximity of Bassi Wildlife sanctuary.

A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore noted that though the survey has been partially carried out using a drone, the report has not been submitted as ordered.

"Despite earlier orders and directions issued, we find that the matter is not been proceeded with by the Surveyor General of India as it ought to have been, looking to the serious pollution of environment to the residents of the Chittorgarh city. Therefore, we direct the SGI to be present before the tribunal on the next date of hearing," the bench said.

The tribunal directed SGI to complete the assignment before July 22, the next date of hearing.

Additional Advocate General for Rajasthan told NGT that no mining in the municipal limits and Bassi are going on as on date.

The tribunal had earlier directed the Rajasthan Pollution Control Board, director of the mining department, and Chittorgarh collector to immediately stop all mining activity carried on within the municipal limits of Chittorgarh city as well as within 10 km of Bassi Wildlife Sanctuary.

The population of Chittorgarh city is about 15 lakh.

The tribunal was hearing an application filed by Rajasthan native Pratap Bhanu Singh Shekhawat who had highlighted the issue of massive air pollution which posed a threat to the lives of the people living in the area.

Shekhawat said that living in Chittorgarh city was becoming extremely difficult due to air pollution because of open-cast mining.

"Quarries were scattered across the municipal limits of the city, and in many of them, limestone and other minerals were being extracted within a 15-km radius of the city centre," the plea said.

"Moreover, Chittorgarh has a famous fort which is more than 1,500 years old and there are more than 150 temples and monuments inside. All these have tremendous tourist potential. But acute air pollution is affecting the flow of tourists to the fort," it added.

