Mumbai rains: TV, film shoots largely unaffected

Film and TV shoots largely remained unaffected from the heavy rains which lashed the metropolis Tuesday, with some TV shows being called off.

"Mostly TV shoots which happen beyond Dahisar have been badly hit. There are some 20-30 shows which are shot there but that might not happen today. Even the government has given a directive of staying indoors today so naturally shoots have been halted,"President ofIndian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), Ashoke Pandit, told PTI.

Pandit said shooting today is a "huge risk" not only to the safety of crew but also because expensive equipments run the risk of getting damaged.

"Industry people, the workers have not been able to reach offices because of the rain. Daily shoots cost Rs 3-4 lakh per day and shooting in such a scenario is a complete risk. On behalf of federation, we have urged our members to keep their safety as priority," he said.

According to sources, the shoot of Varun Dhawan- Shraddha Kapoor starrer "Street Dancer" was delayed due to the rain but is underway at Malad.

Shooting of Star Plus' new show "Sanjivan's 2", which stars Surbhi Chandna and Mohnish Bahl, was called cancelled.

Other shows of the channel, however, continued to shoot.

The shoot of Sony TV's shows, "Chandragupta Maurya" in Umergaon, "Mere Sai" in Naigaon, "Vighnaharta Ganesh" and "Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai" in Filmcity are on track.

Only "Ladies Special" in Malvani has been cancelled for the day.

Due to rains, some of the scheduled Bollywood events have also been called off.

Sony's launch of new show, "Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein", which was to take place on July 3, has been postponed due to heavy rains.

A song launch of T Series scheduled for Tuesday, was also cancelled.

