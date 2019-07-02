Aaron Sorkin's classic 'A Few Good Men' to be staged at Aadyam

American playwright and director Aaron Sorkin's classic courtroom drama "A Few Good Men" will be the opening play at the upcoming theatre festival, Aadyam.

Directed by theatre veteran Nadir Khan, the 1989 play will be staged at the St. Andrew's Auditorium, Mumbai from July 20. The dates for Delhi are yet to be announced.

Inspired by true events, the play highlights "the inherent flaw of a system that rewards following orders 'no-questions-asked', and the potential culpability of those executing the orders. It makes for a gripping play that has enthralled audiences ever since it was first produced on Broadway by David Brown".

"Five years in a row with Aadyam is pressure enough! And when you're doing a text as iconic as this one, you better make sure you've got a cracking cast to match Sorkin's superb writing. Thankfully, we've managed that. Really looking forward to getting this one up and running!" Khan said in a statement.

It has an ensemble cast of film and theatre actors including Rajit Kapur, Neil Bhoopalam, Ira Dubey, Kenny Desai, and Danish Hussain.

Talking about the 5th edition of the theatre festival, Shernaz Patel, artistic director of Aadyam said that the opening play will "create a world not often seen on the Indian stage".

"What's especially great about the play is that even though it speaks about big issues like what constitutes honour and the 'goodness' of men, issues we are all grappling with today, it is written with abundant humour and wit.

"It's a taut court martial story, it's fast paced, allows for intricate staging and has beautifully etched characters. In the hands of Nadir Khan...and this brilliant ensemble cast it's undoubtedly going to be a fabulous theatre experience," he said.

The Aditya Birla Group-helmed initiative will stage four plays at different locations in Delhi and Mumbai. The plays and dates are yet to be decided, the organisers said.

