Business Standard

NHRC calls Hyderabad encounter 'matter of concern', orders inquiry

The apex human rights body said the encounter early morning on Friday is a matter of concern

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Twitter ANI

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday took cognisance of the killing of four men accused of raping and murdering a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad and ordered an inquiry into the police encounter.

The apex human rights body said the encounter early morning on Friday is a matter of concern.
First Published: Fri, December 06 2019. 14:25 IST

