JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

UP Police says jungle raj thing of past, counters Mayawati with crime stats
Business Standard

No Indian study has shown pollution reduces life:Javadekar tells Lok Sabha

Indian studies have not shown a correlation between shortening of life and pollution, the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prakash Javadekar takes charge as Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the newly-elected PM Modi's cabinet, in New Delhi
Prakash Javadekar takes charge as Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the newly-elected PM Modi's cabinet, in New Delhi

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said no Indian study has shown any correlation between pollution and shortening of lifespan.

"Let us not create a fear psychosis among people," Javadekar told Lok Sabha in response to a query about studies that life expectancy is coming down due to pollution.

During the Question Hour, he said the government has been taking pro-active actions to curb pollution and that the efforts are bearing fruits.

Indian studies have not shown a correlation between shortening of life and pollution, the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.

Referring to studies indicating that pollution is reducing life expectancy, he also said such studies might not be based on first generation data.

The central government has launched the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to tackle air pollution problem across the country.

"Under NCAP, 102 non-attainment cities have been identified based on ambient air quality data for the period 2011-2015 and WHO (World Health Organisation) report 2014/18," he said.

According to him, city-specific action plans have been prepared and approved for implementation in all the 102 cities.
First Published: Fri, December 06 2019. 13:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU