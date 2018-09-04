Nickel futures drop 0.36% as participants trim bets

prices eased by 0.36 per cent to Rs 913.80 per kg in futures trade today as investor cut their bets, driven by easing demand from consuming industries in the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in October declined by Rs 3.30, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 913.80 per kg in a business turnover of 26 lots.

Similarly, the for delivery in September contracts 3.20, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 909.10 per kg in 1308 lots.

Analysts said the fall in prices in futures trade was mostly attributed to cutting down of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from alloy-makers at the domestic spot market amid weakness in select base metals overseas.

