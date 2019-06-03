Swiggy launches app for everyday homestyle meals

Food ordering and delivery firm said it has launched 'Swiggy Daily', an app for everyday homestyle prepared by home chefs, tiffin service providers and organised vendors.

Swiggy Daily will allow users to schedule their in advance or opt for a daily, weekly or monthly subscription, Swiggy said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Swiggy said, with a mix of organised vendors and home chefs, Swiggy Daily will cater to the latent demand for homestyle that are an affordable, for

The service that has been launched in Gurugram will be expanded to and in the coming months, the statement said.

Founded in 2014, Swiggy connects consumers to over 1,00,000 restaurant partners across over 175 cities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)