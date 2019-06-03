Silver futures up on positive global trend

Silver futures traded 0.4 per cent higher at Rs 36,593 per kg Monday as investors increased their holdings on positive global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery traded higher by Rs 144, or 0.4 per cent, at Rs 36,593 per kg in a business turnover of 27,359 lots.

Silver for September delivery also traded higher by Rs 148, or 0.4 per cent, at Rs 37,071 per kg in a business turnover of 4,000 lots.

Widening of bets by participants, in tandem with a firm trend in global markets, mostly led to the rise in silver prices, analysts said.

In the international market, silver traded 0.54 per cent higher at USD 14.65 per ounce in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)