Nickel futures fall on muted spot demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nickel prices fell by 0.08 per cent to Rs 883.10 per kg in futures trade Thursday as traders cut bets tracking a weak trend at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in current month declined by 70 paisa, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 883.10 per kg in a business turnover of 8,794 lots.

Market analysts said the fall in nickel prices was mostly in sync with a weak trend at the spot market on muted demand from the alloy-makers.

First Published: Thu, July 04 2019. 13:30 IST

