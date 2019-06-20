Nickel futures gain 1.14 pc on spot demand

futures traded 1.14 per cent higher at Rs 902 per kg on Thursday after traders enlarged positions amid pick up in spot demand at domestic markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, contracts for June delivery rose by Rs 10.20, or 1.14 per cent, to Rs 902 per kg in a business turnover of 8,992 lots.

Market analysts attributed the rise in futures to widening of positions by participants, following rise in demand from alloy makers in physical markets.

