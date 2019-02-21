JUST IN
Zinc futures fall 0.75 pc on low demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Zinc prices fell 0.75 per cent to Rs 192.45 in futures trading Thursday as traders cut down bets tracking a weak trend at domestic spot markets due to a fall in demand from consuming industries.

In futures trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in March fell by Rs 1.45, or 0.75 per cent, to Rs 192.45 per kg in a business turnover of 1,435 lots.

Apart from trimming of positions by speculators to book profits, low demand at the domestic spot markets weighed on zinc prices at futures trade, analysts said.

