Nigerian arrested for duping people

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi police has arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly duping dozens of people under a fraudulent scheme, officials said on Thursday.

The matter came to light after two persons, who have been collectively duped of more than Rs 1.5 crore, approached the police, the officials said.

The police's cybercrime cell -- Cyber Prevention, Awareness and Detection Centre (CyPAD) -- arrested the accused.

According to the police, the Nigerian has been staying illegally in India and has duped a number of people, mainly from the southern states, the police said.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 11:20 IST

