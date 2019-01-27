Night shifts may cause DNA damage: Study

Working night shifts can damage a person's DNA, increasing the risk of as well as cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases, a study has found.

For the study published in the journal Anaesthesia, researchers analysed blood samples of 49 healthy full-time doctors taken at different times.

"Although this work is very preliminary, it is clear from the results that even a single night of can trigger events that may contribute to the development of chronic disease," said Siu-Wai Choi, of the

Researchers found that on-call doctors who were required to work overnight on-site had lower DNA repair and more DNA breaks than those who did not work overnight.

In these overnight on-site call doctors, DNA repair decreased and DNA breaks increased after Damaged DNA increased after only one night of

This DNA damage may help explain the increased risk for and cardiovascular, metabolic, and associated with sleep deprivation, researchers said.

