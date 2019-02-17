Nine child labourers rescued, two arrested

-
ALSO READ
Sport chic jewellery pieces during festive season
Leading properties in Jaipur go green to follow the sustainable route
Mangalsutra, bangles, nails removed from woman's stomach
Melorra's Lightweight and Trendy Jewellery: The Perfect Gifting Option for the Wedding Season
Gold ornaments worth Rs 50 lakh stolen from jewellery shop
-
Nine child labourers were rescued from a bangle manufacturing factory here, following which two men were arrested, police said Sunday.
Following a tip-off that the children were forced to work as labourers, a raid was conducted at the factory on Saturday, SHO Kotwali police station Sandeep Saraswat said.
The two men, identified as Mohammad Farooq, 37, and Mehfooz, 20, both residents of Bihar, were arrested for allegedly forcing the children to work for them, he said.
The children too are from Bihar, the SHO added.
It was a joint operation of police and the Bachpan Bachao Andolan, he said.
Saraswat said that all the children were rescued and handed over to the Children Welfare Committee.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU