Business Standard

Nine house gutted in fire in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

At least nine houses were gutted and another was partially damaged in a fire that broke out at remote Jindi village in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district Monday, officials said.

As many as 38 members of 10 families were affected due to the fire which prima facie started because of a short circuit, Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus said.

No person was injured in the fire, however, five animals burned alive, he said, adding that the village was not accessible to fire brigade.

The rescue team had to cover the distance of three kilometers on foot to reach the spot, he said, adding that the fire was put out with a lot of efforts.

The Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) was also sent to the village to take stock of the situation, the DC said.

Essential commodities are being provided to the affected families, he added.

First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 22:00 IST

