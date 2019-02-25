Nine house gutted in fire in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

At least nine houses were gutted and another was partially damaged in a fire that broke out at remote village in Himachal Pradesh's district Monday, officials said.

As many as 38 members of 10 families were affected due to the fire which prima facie started because of a short circuit, Deputy said.

No person was injured in the fire, however, five animals burned alive, he said, adding that the village was not accessible to fire brigade.

The rescue team had to cover the distance of three kilometers on foot to reach the spot, he said, adding that the fire was put out with a lot of efforts.

The (SDM) was also sent to the village to take stock of the situation, the DC said.

Essential commodities are being provided to the affected families, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)