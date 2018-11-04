Nishikori replaces injured Del Potro at ATP Finals

will compete in the in following the withdrawal of due to a

The Japanese joins Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Alexander Zverev, Kevin Anderson, and at the elite eight- event, which starts on November 11.

Del Potro, who reached a career-high ranking of number three earlier this season, injured his knee while competing at the Masters last month.

"It's frustrating for me not to be able to compete in London," said Del Potro.

"It's a very special tournament and I've tried everything possible to get my knee better. The rehabilitation is making good progress but I need more time."



Nishikori, 28, will be making his fourth appearance at the season finale, having reached the semi-finals in 2014 and 2016.

