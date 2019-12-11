JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

New IPO companies fare worse than index ones in corporate governance: Study
Business Standard

Nissan to hike prices by 5% from Jan to offset impact of rising input costs

The revised prices will be applicable across all available models for Nissan and Datsun

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nissan

Automaker Nissan Motor India on Wednesday said it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 5 per cent from next month in order to offset the impact of high input costs.

The revised prices will be applicable across all available models for Nissan and Datsun, effective January 2020, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.

"In the current challenging market conditions, we are constrained to increase the price of all Nissan and Datsun models due to increased costs," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said.

Various companies, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors have already announced to hike prices from January.
First Published: Wed, December 11 2019. 13:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU