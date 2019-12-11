Nissan to hike prices by 5% from Jan to offset impact of rising input costs

-
ALSO READ
No Tata Nano production in first 9 months of 2019, just 1 unit sold
Kia Motors plans to launch low-cost electric vehicles in India with Hyundai
Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices from Jan to offset BSVI impact
China's BAIC buys 5% stake in German automaker Daimler to cement alliance
Nissan recalls 394,000 vehicles over fire risk due to leaking brake-fluid
-
Automaker Nissan Motor India on Wednesday said it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 5 per cent from next month in order to offset the impact of high input costs.
The revised prices will be applicable across all available models for Nissan and Datsun, effective January 2020, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.
"In the current challenging market conditions, we are constrained to increase the price of all Nissan and Datsun models due to increased costs," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said.
Various companies, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors have already announced to hike prices from January.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU