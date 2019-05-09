Niti Aayog 'rejects' charges that it helped PM Modi in poll campaigning

Government think tank the Niti Aayog is learnt to have rejected allegations made by the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party that it helped provide write ups to the Prime Minister's Office in advance about places Narendra Modi was set to campaign.

Responding to an Election Commission communication, the body is learnt to have said the allegations are unfounded, sources aware of the development said Thursday.

The EC had written to Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on May 4 flagging the allegations made by the two parties.

Asking Kant to furnish the reply "immediately", the EC had referred to the allegations that the Niti Aayog has asked officers in various states and Union Territories to provide to the Prime Minister's Office write ups about destinations of the PM's campaign.

The think tank's reply, received Wednesday, has been placed before the full commission for a decision.

The poll panel wants to make it clear whether the model code of conduct, that prohibits use of government machinery for electioneering purposes, was violated.

Only the prime minister is exempted from the provision that bars ministers from combining official visits with electioneering.

The Election Commission had in April expressed "displeasure" over Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar's remarks against the Congress' proposed minimum income guarantee Nyay scheme.