Several Union ministers yet to clear dues on official bungalows: RTI

ministers, including Vijay Goel, Prakash Javadekar, and Sushma Swaraj, have not cleared dues on their bungalows till February, the said.

Replying to an RTI query, the ministry said and Union for Development of North Eastern Region also have outstanding payments on their bungalows.

These dues concern furniture and other things provided at the bungalows, an of the ministry said.

The amounts for Naqvi and Singh are around Rs 1.46 lakh and Rs 3.18 lakh respectively for the same period, according to the ministry.

The reply, dated April 26, came on an RTI application filed by

The Directorate of Estates, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, allots bungalows to Union ministers and MPs in the national capital.

had pending dues of Rs 53, 276 while dues of Rs 86,923 was not cleared by Javadekar till February.

Goel, who is for parliamentary affairs, also did not clear dues running into nearly Rs 3 lakh while for Agriculture Gajendra Singh had dues of Rs 2,88,269 till February, it stated.

Responding to the RTI query , the directorate said Swaraj had pending dues of Rs 98,890 on her bungalow till the same period.

The issues a 'No Demand Certificate (NDC)' to those ministers and MPs who have cleared their dues.

According to the RTI reply, there was only Rs 14,627 dues pending on Union Social Justice and after he paid Rs 1,23,215 out of Rs 1,37,842 accessed from August 2014 to February 2019.

There are also ministers who have cleared their dues.

Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Giriraj Singh, Babul Supriyo, Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Sinha, Narendra Singh Tomar, Mahesh Sharma, Jayant Sinha, Ravi Shanker Prasad, and are among the Union ministers who have cleared their dues.

