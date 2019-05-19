Merger impact: BoB looks to rationalise 800-900 branches

State-owned of Baroda (BoB) is considering the option of rationalising 800-900 branches across the country to improve operational efficiency, following its merger with and

The merger of and with BoB became effective from April 1.

It does not make sense to have branches of Dena and Vijaya at the same location when both have been merged into BoB, a said.

"There are cases where branches of three are at one location or one building. So these branches have to be either closed or rationalised as duplication is a drain on efficiency," the said.

After comprehensive review, BoB has identified 800-900 branches which needs to be rationalised, the said, adding that the lender could opt for re-location and in some cases closure.

Besides, there is also need to close regional and zonal offices of merged entities as they would not be required.

The official further said, the bank needs to expand in eastern part of country as it has strong presence in South, West and northern part of the country.

With the first ever three-way merger, BoB has now become the second-largest after with over 9,500 branches, 13,400 ATMs, and 85,000 employees to serve 12 crore customers.

The consolidated entity started the operation with a business mix of over Rs 15 lakh crore on the balance sheet, with deposits and advances of Rs 8.75 lakh crore and Rs 6.25 lakh crore, respectively.

The maiden three-way amalgamation is considered as the major step in the consolidation of the recommended in 1991 by the report.

It is to be noted that when (SBI) amalgamated its five associate and in April 2017, it rationalised about 1,500 branches across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)