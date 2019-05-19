Two election officials die on duty in UP

Two election officials deputed at different polling booths in died on duty Sunday, officials said.

Rajaram, 56, was a of booth number 381 at Prathmik Vidhyalay Madhopur in Pipraich area under the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, election J N Maurya said..

He was rushed to Pipraich community health centre where he was declared dead.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

In the Bansgaon parliamentary constituency, Vinod Srivastav (50), deputed at polling booth number 219, died around 12 midnight due to cardiac attack.

He was an employee with the sugarcane department.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Maurya said.

