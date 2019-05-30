No change in party leadership in state: Rajasthan AICC in-charge

AICC in-charge of Rajasthan Wednesday rejected speculations about changes in the leadership in the state in the wake of Congress' debacle in the elections.

"There will be no change in the party leadership in the state," he said.

The ruling Congress, which came to power in the state in December last year, could not win even a single seat in the recently concluded polls.

This gave rise to speculation in political circles that the might effect some changes in leadership in the state.

When asked about the resignation of Agriculture Lalchand Kataria, Pande told reporters that he had no such information.

In a purported press release, circulated on on Sunday, kataria announced to resign as the following the election results.

However, chief minister's office and raj bhawan did not confirm any resignation and the is also not reachable.

Pande was in the city for the state committee meeting. The committee passed a resolution expressing faith and confidence in the leadership of who has offered to quit as taking responsibility for the defeat.

