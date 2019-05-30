Norway says Venezuelan talks making progress

on Wednesday praised progress made in talks between representatives of Venezuelan and the political opponents trying to oust him, even as tensions mounted back home.

The second round of meetings this week in are part of international efforts to resolve a conflict between Maduro and the U.S.-backed over who should run the country.

Norwegian provided few details of the talks held behind closed doors, but reported some advance.

"The parties have demonstrated their willingness to move forward in the search for an for the country, which includes political, economic and electoral matters," she said in a statement.

also urged both sides to exercise "utmost caution" in their public statements about the talks in order to maintain the integrity of the process and achieve results.

Guaido declared he was assuming presidential powers in January as of the opposition-led congress, arguing that Maduro's re-election had been illegal. Dozens of countries, led by the U.S., have recognized him, but Maduro remains firmly in control of the institutions of state.

The launched a failed military uprising on April 30 that triggered a government crackdown against the opposition.

Even as negotiations played out in Norway, the stripped the immunity from prosecution of opposition lawmaker, Rafael Guzman, bringing to 15 the number of anti-government politicians accused of treason and instigating rebellion, according to a court statement released Wednesday.

The congressional vice president, Edgar Zambrano, was arrested May 8 on similar allegations, while several other accused members have sought refuge inside foreign embassies in

"We will continue advancing in the defense of our constitution toward achieving peace and democracy," tweeted Miranda state Gov. Hctor Rodrguez, who is part of Maduro's negotiating team.

Maduro accuses the of mounting a coup against him to install a puppet government led by Guaid. Maduro maintains backing from Russia, and and many other nations.

The also holds onto control of the military, despite deepening shortages of basic goods that have helped drive 3.7 million to flee the country in Latin America's biggest migration crisis.

Drivers wait in long lines to fill up with gasoline across much of the nation, the result of Venezuela's failing and punishing U.S. sanctions aimed at pressuring Maduro from power.

Shortages of life-saving medicine that have led to the deaths of children battling have also ignited a dispute between the government and opponents over who is to blame.

The opposition had previously ruled out talks, accusing Maduro of using past negotiations in a play for time, and has demanded Maduro's resignation and the holding of early elections.

