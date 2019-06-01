No Cong LS poll candidate from Delhi attends meeting to examine reasons for poll debacle

None of the Congress' seven election candidates from the national capital attended the Saturday meeting of a party committee on examining the poll debacle in

The meeting of the Congress' probe committee was attended by some leaders, including two district presidents of the New parliamentary constituency, but no candidate from the party was available as many of them are out of the city, committee member said.

The panel, which was formed by the party's Delhi last Monday to look into the reasons behind its poor performance in the general elections, had met last week.

The five-member committee will submit its report to the Dikshit in 10 days.

Besides Dikshit, who contested from North East Delhi, and Vijender Singh, candidates from North West Delhi and South Delhi, respectively, have appeared before the committee so far.

All the seven candidates, including Dikshit lost the polls, with huge margins to their BJP rivals.

"The party leaders and workers have expressed the view that the can spring up a surprise in the assembly pols in Delhi, provided everyone unites to face the challenge," Shastri said.

A senior said the party should declare its candidates for the Delhi assembly elections at least two months in advance so that they have enough time to reach out to the voters.

"In the polls, the candidates got hardly 15-20 days to campaign which was not enough time to reach out to the vast number of voters spread across large geographical areas of the parliamentary seats in Delhi," he said.

The candidates of Congress on seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi were announced when nominations for the polls begun.There was a lot of confusion over party's allaince with the AAP, which finally did not materialise, the said.

A section of Congress leaders, who have questioned the authority of the probe committee, have avoided appearing before it.

The group of such leaders maintained that no such committee can be formed without the consent of the in-charge of Delhi unit PC Chacko. He has denied having any information about the committee, they claimed.

They alleged that the role of some of the committee members was questionable during the Lok Sabha polls.

A saving grace for the Congress was that it pushed the by emerging as a up on five of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.The voting percentage of the Congress was also more than that of the

