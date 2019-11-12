JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » West

Khattar Cabinet expansion: MLAs meet in Delhi, two ministries may go to JJP
Business Standard

SC registry yet to decide on listing of Shiv Sena's petition for hearing

The official said that the decision to place the matter before the CJI will be taken only after the defects are cured

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI
A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court registry is yet to take a call on placing the petition filed by the Shiv Sena before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on their plea for according an urgent hearing on Tuesday itself.

An official source told PTI that there is some defect in the petition and the judicial branch of the the apex court registry is working with the advocate-on-record who has filed the petition to cure the defect.

The official said that the decision to place the matter before the CJI will be taken only after the defects are cured.

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday moved the SC challenging the Maharashtra governor's decision of not granting it the three days to submit the letter of support for government formation in the state.

A party lawyer said the Shiv Sena will file a second petition in the SC if President's rule is imposed in the state.
First Published: Tue, November 12 2019. 18:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU