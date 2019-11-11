JUST IN
Will Sonia, Pawar support Uddhav? Congress, NCP to hold talks tomorrow

In a telephonic conversation with Sonia Gandhi, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray sought her party's support to form government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Eknath Shinde meet Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari to stake claim to form government in the state, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Photo: PTI
The Congress on Monday decided to hold further talks with ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on whether to support the Shiv Sena to form a government in Maharashtra.

"The Congress President has spoken to Sharad Pawarji. The party will have further discussions with the NCP," a statement issued by party general secretary K C Venugopal said.

After two crucial meetings, the top leaders of the party preferred to have detailed discussions with the NCP on the current political impasse in the state.

"The Congress Working Committee met this morning and held a detailed discussion on the situation in Maharashtra after which a consultation was held with Maharashtra Congress leaders," the statement said.

In a telephonic conversation with Sonia Gandhi, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray sought her party's support to form government.

The Sena is the second largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP (105).

Given the stalemate between the two alliance partners, the role of the Congress with its 44 legislators and the Nationalist Congress Party with 54 MLAs is crucial.
First Published: Mon, November 11 2019. 19:45 IST

