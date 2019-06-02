No language will be imposed: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Following outrage in over a draft policy favouring teaching in non-Hindi-speaking states, External Affairs S Jaishankar Sunday said state governments will be consulted before a final decision is taken on the issue.

Jaishankar's response came after a user posted a query to him on the issue.

"The National Policy as submitted to the HRD is only a draft report. Feedback shall be obtained from general public. State Governments will be consulted. Only after this the draft report will be finalised. GoI respects all languages. No language will be imposed," Jaishankar tweeted.

Following the footsteps of his predecessor Sushma Swaraj, Jaishankar on Sunday responded on to various queries and calls for assistance by several Indians abroad.

The draft national policy recommends a range of reform measures and favoured teaching of in non- speaking states.

The recommendations relating to teaching of Hindi drew sharp reactions from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam.

Former HRD Prakash Javadekar, who is now minister for information and broadcasting in the second Modi government, Saturday said a committee had prepared a draft report on the education policy and that no decision has been taken on implementing it.

