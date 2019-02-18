Pak shooting body says won't send marksmen to Delhi WC if visas not issued by evening

The terrorist attack has cast a doubt over



shooters' participation in the season-opening shooting in New Delhi, with the country's federation Monday saying it will not send its marksmen if the visas don't come through by this evening.

The ISSF (International Shooting Sport Federation) event, which will offer 16 quota places for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, starts at the Dr Karni Singh Range on Thursday.

"We will wait till 6.00 today if we get the visas fine, our contingent will travel to Delhi, but if we don't get visas today than we can't go at a short notice as the championship begins from 21st February," told

The said they were yet to get visas from the despite applying well in advance.

The (NRAI) said the had given clearance for the applications, but that was before last Thursday's dastardly attack.

At least 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers were killed while several others injured in what is being termed as the deadliest terrorist strike in three decades in

has applied for visas for two shooters in the rapid fire category -- GM and -- for

"We have applied for visas on schedule but until an hour ago we had not been issued the visas so we are waiting," Razi said.

Razi said the of NRAI had assured him since the Indian home ministry has given clearance.

"Due to the changed situation in the last few days we don't know whether we will be issued visas," he said.

Razi said air tickets had been booked as well NOCs (No Objection Certificates) obtained for taking the ammunition to New for use in the championship.

